Manitobans are once again coming together to help the people of Churchill.

The rail line to the northern town, the only ground transportation linking the community with southern Canada, was cut off in May 2017 due to flooding.

Saturday the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Alumni, Danica’s Village and Winnipeg Harvest joined forces for an emergency food drive at Save on Foods in St. James.

Organizers are collecting non-perishable food items in the hopes of filling a semi-truck that will drive to Thompson the second week of March. From there, food will be flown to Churchill.

The drive also hopes to raise $5,000 to purchase fresh food like bread and fruit that can be included in the shipment just before the truck leaves Winnipeg.

Churchill resident Joe Stover said people are thankful for everything that’s been done and is still being done to help make life a little easier.

“It’s a big deal. We don’t take anything for granted,” he said.

Stover said the biggest issue for people in town remains the quantity, quality and cost of food. He said a four-litre jug of milk costs $14. He said a fuel subsidy has recently come into effect lowering the price of fuel from $2.20 to $1.70 which has helped.

Organizers said the town is still in the midst of a crisis and many of the donations made over the Christmas holidays have run out and they want to make sure people in Churchill know they haven’t been forgotten.

Toni deLaroque’s daughter Danica died after her canoe capsized in the summer of 2016. She credits first responders in Churchill for saving the lives of her son and husband and organized a drive in December to help make Christmas special in the town.

deLaroque said when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Alumni asked for her help she jumped on board.

“The food is so desperate out there and it’s really in need,” she said. “And it’s really important for me to keep Danica’s name going. So people continue to remember her. I want her to be the bright and shiny star that she was so people continue to remember her.”

“Amazing the way people have stepped up,” said head organizer Mike Hameluck with the Bombers Alumni.

He said Saputo in Brandon recently donated 150 four-litre jugs of milk on Saturday and River West School raised $2,000 worth of food and another $1,000 in cash.

The drive continues until 7 p.m.

Lawsuit expected in court this week

The federal government has filed a lawsuit against Omnitrax in an effort to get the company to repair the rail line. The case is expected to be heard in court this week to determine if the suit will go forward.

“As we have previously stated, we believe that Transport Canada’s claims are without merit. This lawsuit does nothing to help facilitate a constructive solution for Churchill, and we believe it is a distraction from the work that needs to be done to enable the transfer and repair of the Hudson Bay Railway line,” said Omnitrax’s Canadian head, Merv Tweed in a statement sent to CTV News Saturday.

“OmniTRAX Canada continues to work aggressively to arrive at a resolution that will allow for repairs to begin as soon as possible after the spring thaw.”

Residents anxious for situation to be resolved

Resident Joe Stover said people are anxious to see the situation resolved.

“So we can at least have some light at the end of the tunnel. That’s all we really want. Is to know when this silliness will end.”

“It’s nonsensical, but most of all it’s just scary for people trying to figure what their future plans are going to be. Are they going to be able to hold out and wait until this railway is back or are they going to have to move away.”

Stover said some people have already moved from the town and others are talking about it, trying to hold out until a decision about the future of the railway is reached.