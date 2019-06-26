

CTV News Winnipeg





The Assiniboine Park Zoo said its Stingray Beach exhibit has been closed to allow some injured cownose stingrays to recuperate.

The rays were hurt when what was described as “natural mating behaviour” escalated earlier this month, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

It also said the rays have been seen behaving that way in the wild as well as in captivity.

The cownose rays that were hurt are improving, the zoo said, but need to be treated and observed without the interference of zoo guests.

The zoo apologized for any inconvenience and said the exhibit will reopen as soon as possible.

An update on the exhibit is expected Friday.