Winnipeg police say one of their cruisers was seriously damaged during a collision with a stolen vehicle on the weekend.

On Oct. 14 at around 4:15 a.m., police say they saw a stolen vehicle drive into a parking lot in the 100 block of Talbot Avenue.

Cops turned on their flashers and tried to stop the vehicle, but allege the driver reversed into the police cruiser, causing serious damage to both cars.

Police then tried to approach the suspects, but say the driver accelerated and almost hit one of the officers.

The suspects then crashed into a fence, tried to run away, but were arrested. Police say they used a Taser on one of the suspects.

Inside the car, police say they found a zip gun, meth, as well stolen property related to a break-in East St. Paul, Man.

Danielle Marlene Sanderson, 26, Myles Junior Keewatincappo, 30, and Brenton Sean Paul Harper, 25, are all facing charges and are in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.