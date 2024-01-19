Stolen car gets stuck in snowbank in Flin Flon, two arrested: RCMP
Two women have been arrested after they were found to be driving in a stolen car in Flin Flon on Wednesday.
At approximately 5:40 a.m., officers in Flin Flon were informed by Creighton RCMP about a stolen vehicle that had driven away from the community.
RCMP said officers found the vehicle on White Street in Flin Flon and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and fled at a slow speed.
The driver turned onto Lake Street, which was a dead end, and RCMP contained the area.
“The stolen vehicle stopped, and when officers approached, the driver refused to listen to commands, hit the gas, struck two homes and became stuck in a snowbank,” RCMP said in a statement.
The driver and passenger were both arrested.
The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Pelican Narrows, Sask., has been charged with multiple offences, including flight from police, impaired driving, dangerous driving, and two counts of resisting arrest. She was taken into custody.
The passenger, a 15-year-old from Deschambault Lake, Sask., is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime and was released for court at a later date.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
opinion Queen Elizabeth II was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
'False sense of security': Researchers find more sharks are being killed by fishing despite regulatory changes
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
Michigan man who fell into icy lake rescued after officer uses man's dog to deliver rescue equipment
A man who fell through the ice on a frozen Michigan lake was rescued after a quick-thinking state police officer used the stranded man's dog to get rescue equipment to him and pull the man to safety.
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
North Korea teens get 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Former Sask. hockey coach sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been sentenced to three years in prison for a sexual assault that took place in the summer of 1988.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Residents react to planned Sutherland emergency shelter
What was once Saskatoon's Fire Hall No.5 will be transformed into the city's newest emergency shelter.
Northern Ontario
-
Father of missing northern Ontario girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
-
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
-
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
Edmonton
-
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There is likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
-
New Edmonton public spaces bylaw would ban open drug use, panhandling at intersections
Acceptance of open drug use and panhandling at intersections are activities that would be prohibited by the City of Edmonton in a proposed new bylaw governing public spaces.
-
'Hopefully the good days are coming': Chinatown businesses optimistic after closure of high-risk encampments
Businesses in Chinatown are expressing relief after a number of "high-risk" encampments were removed from their neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
Woman throws child from second floor of burning Ajax home before jumping to escape: police
A woman trapped on the second floor of a burning home in Ajax early Friday morning had to toss a child to safety before jumping to escape the fire, Durham police say.
-
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
-
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Calgary
-
Woman tells Calgary sex assault trial accused attacker offered her construction work
One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work.
-
'All I did was destroy': Day parole for Calgary sex offender in Young Canadians case
A man sentenced to 10 years in prison for decades of sex offences against members of a young people's performance group has been granted day parole.
-
Milk River emergency department closed over weekend due to physician shortage
The Milk River Emergency Department is closed until Monday at 8 a.m.
Montreal
-
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
-
Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
-
Montreal pastor sentenced 8 months for sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl
A former pastor for the Montreal West Presbyterian Church was sentenced Friday to eight months behind bars for sexually abusing the 13-year-old daughter of a member of his congregation.
Ottawa
-
Feds, City of Ottawa to convert federal building into temporary warming centre
The City of Ottawa, in partnership with the Government of Canada, will be opening a temporary warming centre in a federally owned building for those experiencing homelessness in the city to seek refuge from the cold.
-
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
-
Ottawa Tesla drivers wait for nearly two hours to charge at supercharger on Friday
It was a long wait for drivers needing to charge their Teslas in Ottawa’s west-end on Friday.
Atlantic
-
42 doctors pen letter on 'crippling' situation at P.E.I.'s second-largest hospital
Forty-two doctors in western Prince Edward Island have penned a letter outlining the ongoing failures to provide critical care in the province’s second-largest hospital.
-
Two arrested after senior assaulted, three vehicles stolen: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a man and a woman have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen and a senior was assaulted in Cumberland County.
-
Officers seize 500 hydromorphone pills, 8 handguns in house search: N.S. RCMP
A 50-year-old man is facing several drug and weapon charges after police searched a home and vehicle in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man trying to get 19 family members out of Gaza
Hazim Almasri is anxiously waiting to find out if his loved ones will be among those allowed into Canada.
-
‘A loss for our community’: Wendi Campbell's lasting legacy in Waterloo Region
Staff at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region believe the organization would not be what it is today if it wasn’t for the leadership of Wendi Campbell, who passed away Monday at the age of 53.
-
Elderly woman found walking along Highway 8
OPP have shared video of a rescue at the side of a Kitchener highway.
Vancouver
-
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow being remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
-
Rescuers credit Apple crash alert for quick response on B.C. logging road with no cell service
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are crediting an iPhone crash alert with helping them locate an ATV that rolled over on a logging road Wednesday night.
-
'The angles are quite odd': Bizarre-looking crash between Vancouver snow plow, car
As the cleanup from a snowstorm in Vancouver continues, a city-operated plow was involved in a collision with a car Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Rescuers credit Apple crash alert for quick response on B.C. logging road with no cell service
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are crediting an iPhone crash alert with helping them locate an ATV that rolled over on a logging road Wednesday night.
-
Oak Bay couple receives anonymous letter calling their home 'revolting'
Earlier this month, an Oak Bay couple received an anonymous card in the mail criticizing their newly built home.
-
'Not out of the woods yet': More freezing rain expected in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Friday
With more freezing rain in the forecast for parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Friday, crews are closely monitoring the roads for icy conditions.