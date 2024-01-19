Stolen car gets stuck in snowbank in Flin Flon, two arrested: RCMP

Two women have been arrested after they were found to be driving in a stolen car in Flin Flon on Wednesday.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., officers in Flin Flon were informed by Creighton RCMP about a stolen vehicle that had driven away from the community.

RCMP said officers found the vehicle on White Street in Flin Flon and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and fled at a slow speed.

The driver turned onto Lake Street, which was a dead end, and RCMP contained the area.

“The stolen vehicle stopped, and when officers approached, the driver refused to listen to commands, hit the gas, struck two homes and became stuck in a snowbank,” RCMP said in a statement.

The driver and passenger were both arrested.

The driver, a 27-year-old woman from Pelican Narrows, Sask., has been charged with multiple offences, including flight from police, impaired driving, dangerous driving, and two counts of resisting arrest. She was taken into custody.

The passenger, a 15-year-old from Deschambault Lake, Sask., is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime and was released for court at a later date.