WINNIPEG -- A person was taken into custody in connection with the theft of a fire truck Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for police said.

At this point police have few details to provide, saying the theft was initially reported in the area of Henderson Highway and Bronx Avenue.

They said the person was taken into custody just before 12:50 near Assinboine Avenue and Carlton Street.

CTV News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more details.

This is a developing story. More details to come.