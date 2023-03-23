Stolen gun recovered in Lac du Bonnet: RCMP

Mounties in Lac du Bonnet have recovered a gun stolen more than two years ago from an RCMP officer's home in Winnipeg.

RCMP said they began investigating after reports of an armed man at a hotel in Lac du Bonnet.

On Mar. 20, officers executed a search warrant and arrested a 35-year-old man. Police found a semi-automatic handgun during the search.

Investigators say the gun is an RCMP-issued firearm that was reported stolen in 2019. The gun, along with a Taser, had been taken from a safe in an RCMP officer's home in Winnipeg.

The suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated assault, uttering threats, and failing to go to court. He faces several weapons-related charges, and remains behind bars.

All charges have yet to be proven in court.