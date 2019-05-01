

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a Grand Rapids, Man., man is charged with several offences following an investigation that began with multiple reports of shots being fired in the town.

The Mounties were called at around 4 a.m. Tuesday and searched several areas before finding an unarmed suspect.

Police continued to search, found a gun nearby and allege the suspect had stolen it during a break-in in the community.

Allan Wilfred Turner, 28, is charged with careless use of a firearm and break and enter to steal firearm, among other offences.

Grand Rapids is located west of the north basin of Lake Winnipeg, around a 4.5 hour drive north from Winnipeg.