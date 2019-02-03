

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg woman is facing nearly 20 charges after an incident Saturday, when a stolen truck carrying drugs and weapons nearly struck an officer.

Police say the truck was stolen from a convenience store on Corydon Ave. near Cockburn St. on February 1.

The next day, officers spotted it around Keewatin St. and Pacific Ave. just after midnight.

They say the truck was running, but the woman in the driver’s seat was slumped over the steering wheel.

When officers tried to wake her up, she reportedly put the truck in reverse at a high speed, crashing into a parked vehicle, and forcing it into the intersection.

She then sped forward, hitting a police cruiser, a tree—and narrowly missing an officer.

"Vehicles pose a very interesting challenge for officers," said Const. Jay Murray. "They're essentially weapons, and they can be used as weapons."

"Situations like this happen all the time unfortunately."

The woman tried to run off but was caught after a short chase.

Upon searching her and the truck, police found a stolen credit card, a machete, a knife, a hatchet, and a small amount of meth.

Courtney Marie Friesen, 28, is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer, seven counts of failing to comply with recognizance, weapon possession, and 8 other related charges.

She was detained in custody.