Stolen truck results in police chase from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie

A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences following a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck that started in Winnipeg Sunday night and ended in Portage la Prairie Monday morning.

According to Winnipeg police on Tuesday, officers observed a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 being driven in the North End at 11:40 p.m. Sunday. Police said the truck was stolen earlier in the day from the 300 block of Roseberry Street.

Officers, including a K9 unit and a tactical team, began following the truck, but the driver then sped away from police. Officers were later able to find the vehicle driving south in the 400 block of McPhillips Street.

Police said the truck rammed a tactical unit vehicle in the area of Broadway and Fort Street, rendering it inoperable. The officers in the car were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The driver continued driving west down Portage Avenue, with several videos on social media showing the truck speeding as sparks flew from underneath it. Dozens of cars were involved in the chase, with the truck leaving city limits.

RCMP in Headingley got involved in the chase after it left Winnipeg. Mounties told CTV News on Monday a spike belt was used near Portage la Prairie in an attempt to stop the driver. The truck eventually crashed into a ditch west of Portage la Prairie.

The driver was taken to hospital to be assessed for upper-body injuries from the crash.

The suspect was later arrested and taken into custody, eventually being transported back to Winnipeg. Officers allege the driver gave a false name when he was arrested.

The driver has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of assault a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, identity fraud to avoid arrest and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He remains in custody, and police continue to investigate.