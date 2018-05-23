

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: On Thursday morning police said they saw the stolen vehicle speeding in the area of Portage Avenue and St. James Street, before it turned onto Ferry Road.

When officers searched the area they found a woman who matched the description of the speeding driver. She was detained.

Officers said they located the stolen vehicle in the area of Bruce Avenue and Sackville Street.

Shelby Dawn Wayward, 24, has been charged with multiple charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

EARLIER: Winnipeg police are investigating a carjacking involving a gun.

Police said they were called Tuesday at about 6 a.m. to the 1000 block of McGregor Street.

That’s where a 48-year-old woman told them she was sitting in her car when two men appeared.

Police said one of the suspects had a handgun and demanded she get out, and after she exited, the suspects left with the car, a red 2013 Toyota Corolla.

The suspects are described as being Indigenous males who looked between 20 and 25 years old. Police said one had long hair and a thin build, the other short hair and an average build.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or submit tips via Crime Stoppers.