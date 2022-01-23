Stolen vehicle stop leads to firearms charges: police

An overnight traffic stop by Winnipeg police Sunday led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and multiple firearm charges for a Winnipeg woman.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., Winnipeg police said officers saw a black SUV with no plates driving quickly near William Avenue and McPhillips Street.

Police said a similar vehicle had been reported stolen days earlier. The driver attempted to evade police by making a series of quick turns and continuing to drive at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was followed by officers until it stopped at William Avenue and Lark Street, where the female driver was taken into custody.

Police said they recovered a .22 caliber rifle from the vehicle, as well as a matching caliber magazine and bullet on the driver. The driver tried to lie about her name but officers found a warrant for the suspension of her statutory release.

Officers also confirmed the vehicle was stolen sometime between Jan. 21/22 from the Central Park area. The license plate was not recovered.

Tamara Verena Dawn Green, 33-years-old from Winnipeg, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and multiple firearms offences.

None of the charges have been proven in court.