RCMP said wintry weather played a role in the arrest of three people wanted in connection with a robbery.

On Dec. 23, at around 3:30 p.m., police were called to a robbery at a business on Highway 59 in Tourand, Man.

The Mounties said two women and a man had taken items from the business before taking off without paying.

After that, police said the business owners went after them, but were threatened outside the business with an extendable baton.

It’s alleged the suspects tried to get away in a stolen vehicle, but Mother Nature hadn’t made it easy on them.

The would-be getaway vehicle got stuck in the snow, and two women were arrested at the scene when officers arrived.

Police said the male suspect took off on foot, but snow thwarted efforts once again as police were able to follow his footprints to a property about a mile away, where he was found.

The suspects, all from Winnipeg, face charges that include robbery and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Christopher Murdock, 25, Shauna Owen, 29, and Amber Roberts, 25, are in custody. Owen was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.