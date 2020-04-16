WINNIPEG -- The Town of Stonewall, Man., had announced it will be closing some areas to the public amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and are asking residents to stay home.

On Thursday, the Stonewall Town Council announced it would be closing the following areas to the public effective immediately, until further notice:

Cooke Field Soccer Pitches;

Fines Field Baseball Facilities;

Quarry Park Picnic Shelter; and

Quarry Park Campground (including washroom facilities and playground).

These closures are in addition to the following facilities in the town that were closed on March 17. These facilities remain closed until further notice:

Veterans Memorial Sports Complex (including the Ice Palace and Curling Club);

Heritage Arts Centre;

Town Office; and

Town Playgrounds.

"These are unprecedented times and the Town is committed to ensuring the safety of its residents and employees," the town council said in a news release.

"To that end, we would ask that Stonewall residents continue to follow the instructions of Manitoba Health and Health Canada in conducting their daily lives to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

More health information can be found on the Town of Stonewall website.