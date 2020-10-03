WINNIPEG -- The Stonewall RCMP is searching for a missing man last seen Saturday evening.

Police said Douglas Dew, 44, was last seen around 7 p.m. walking near Provincial Road 236 and Road 83 North in Bamoral, Man.

The RCMP and Dew's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5591.