WINNIPEG -- Stonewall RCMP are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from the RM of Headingley.

Victoria Harlow has been missing since March 31. She was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. on Dodds Road in Headingley.

RCMP describe here as five-foot-five with red/brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information should call Stonewall RCMP at (204) 467-5015 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a secure tip online.