WINNIPEG -- The town of Stonewall has decided to keep the recreation facilities under its control closed for now.

In a news release, the town council announced the decision on Thursday, although the province’s Phase One provisions allowed municipalities to re-open parks, playgrounds, arenas and libraries as of May 4.

The town says a review of its next steps in light of the May 4 easement of previous restrictions, combined with what it called current staffing levels, led to the decision to keep these facilities closed for now:

Veterans Memorial Sports Complex (including the Ice Palace and Curling Club)

Heritage Arts Centre

Play Structures at Town Playgrounds

Cooke Field Soccer Pitches

Fines Field Baseball Facilities

Quarry Park Picnic Shelter

Mayor Clive Hinds told CTV News the town had to lay off about 8 recreation and maintenance staff members in early April.

He said those workers will likely be recalled by June 1, in time for the start of the province’s Phase Two of re-opening.

The news release says the Quarry Park campground remains closed to the general public, but it is open to seasonal campers starting Friday, May 15.

Seasonal campers are reminded to practice physical distancing, to limit gatherings to a maximum of ten people, and to avoid inviting visitors to their campsites.

Washrooms and play structures at the campground are closed for now.

“If things continue to progress positively, we will make plans to open the transient campground and washroom facilities sometime in June,” said Hinds.

He also said by early June, the town will be ready to consider hiring some summer students to help out with recreation and maintenance work.