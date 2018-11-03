

CTV Winnipeg





An inmate of Stony Mountain Institution has died while in custody, Correctional Service Canada said Saturday.

A statement said Nolan Randal Thomas, 26, died on Friday.

He was serving a five-year-four-month sentence for charges that include robbery and assault peace officer.

His next-of-kin have been notified.

Murray Monkman, manager of operations at Stony Mountain Institution, said Correctional Service Canada is investigating the circumstances of the death and the coroner and RCMP are also involved.