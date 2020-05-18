WINNIPEG -- An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died while serving his sentence.

According to the Correctional Services of Canada, Kurt Sidney Harper died on Monday.

At the time of his death, Harper had been serving a sentence of three years, eleven months and three days for assaults/treats of violence, uttering threat to cause death/harm, and reckless discharge of a firearm, since April 7, 2016.

CSC said the inmate's next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.