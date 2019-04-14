Featured
Stony Mountain inmate serving sentence for murder, 27, dies in custody
File image of Stony Mountain Institution.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, April 14, 2019 10:46AM CST
An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died in custody Saturday, according to Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region.
The inmate, Michael Monney, 27, was serving a life sentence for charges that include second degree murder and aggravated assault.
RCMP are investigating, said a spokesperson for the prison, and the coroner has been informed of the death. Monney’s next of kin have been notified.