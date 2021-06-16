WINNIPEG -- Two inmates at the Stony Mountain Institution were taken to hospital after a fight broke out in one of the cells.

Manitoba RCMP said on June 11, multiple inmates entered another inmate's cell and a fight broke out. Mounties said a 42-year-old inmate was stabbed, and a 25-year-old inmate was injured.

Officers were called to the prison at around 12:50 p.m.

The 42-year-old inmate was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

The 25-year-old inmate was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP said an investigation is continuing.