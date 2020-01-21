WINNIPEG -- A 29-year-old inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in another inmate's cell.

RCMP said they were called to the prison on Monday around 8 p.m.

Officers were told the inmate was seen entering another inmate's cell and later came out with injuries. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. RCMP said he remains in hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests made yet.

Stonewall RCMP and the Mounties’ major crimes services are investigating the incident.