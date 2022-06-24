Storm brings baseball-sized hail to Manitoba community: Environment Canada

One Manitoba community was hit with baseball-sized hail during a storm on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, Binscarth received this large hail, which broke windows and damaged siding.

The weather agency reported that other Manitoba communities were also hit with hail, including Oakburn, which got tennis ball-sized hail; Sandy Lake where there was quarter-sized hail; and Plumas and Clear Lake, which both were hit with toonie-sized hail. Environment Canada also said that Shoal Lake got big piles of hail.

Along with hail, the storm also brought with it heavy winds that reached over 100 km/h in some communities.

According to Environment Canada, Pilot Mound got winds as strong as 104 km/h, while in Russell and Clearwater they reached 91 km/h. Manitou also experienced strong winds that got as fast as 89 km/h.

As for tornadoes, the weather agency said they aren’t any confirmed ones as of yet. However, it is investigating two possible tornadoes – one near Moose Jaw and another near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.