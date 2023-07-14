Storm brings probable tornado, golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba

The view of the clouds in La Barriere on July 13, 2023. (Source: Claude Mousseau) The view of the clouds in La Barriere on July 13, 2023. (Source: Claude Mousseau)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island