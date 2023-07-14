Storm brings probable tornado, golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba

A storm on Thursday brought a probable tornado and golf-ball sized hail to southern Manitoba.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), there was a probable tornado southeast of Kleefeld, Man. The Northern Tornado Project is sending out a team of University of Manitoba staff and students to investigate.

The weather agency noted it received two funnel cloud reports -- one west of Headingley and another from the Portage la Prairie observation site. However, these may be separate reports of the same funnel cloud.

As for hail, golf-ball sized hail was reported in Mitchell, while hail ranging in size from a toonie to a golf ball was found near Steinbach.

According to ECCC, quarter to loonie sized hail was reported in Ross and in Kleefeld.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that ECCC issued a tornado warning for a number of Manitoba communities on Thursday afternoon, including Steinbach, Niverville and Grunthal