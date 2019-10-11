

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





The winter storm which began Thursday across southern Manitoba continues to disrupt traffic on highways and urban streets.

Winnipeg Transit advised riders to expect delays and increased travel times.

As of 10 am Friday morning, Winnipeg Police reported a total of 15 intersections where Cadets are directing traffic because traffic lights are out.

Police are also keeping watch over several downed powerlines many of which are sparking as they make contact with wet pavement.

Elsewhere, RCMP have closed Highway 1 between Portage la Prairie and Brandon due to poor driving conditions.

A tweet at 11:30 am Friday from Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reports the closure of Interstate 29 from the border south to Grand Forks.



U-S border agents are not allowing traffic to proceed southbound into the U.S.because of poor road conditions.

CBSA staff are still on duty at Emerson.

Manitoba Highways and Infrastructure now reports that the highways listed below are now closed:

Highway 2, from Highway 100 to Elm Creek

Highway 14, from Highway 75 to Highway 3

Highway 23, from Highway 244 to Morris

Highway 30, from Highway 14 to USA border

Highway 31, from Highway 3 to USA border

Highway 32, from Winkler 14 to USA border

This closure is due to poor winter driving conditions.

The following highways remain closed:

Highway 1, from Brandon to Portage la Prairie

Highway 3, from Highway 100 to Morden, is now closed.

Please note: Closure gates and/or variable message signs may not be present at closure locations