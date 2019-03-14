

CTV Winnipeg





It appears a storm that walloped North Dakota left upwards of 20 centimetres of snowfall in some parts of Manitoba Thursday, Environment Canada said in a weather summary, noting strong winds and blowing snow made measuring a challenge. Preliminary numbers said Woodridge and St. Labre received 20 centimetres, while West Hawk, Piney, La Broquerie and Emerson all received 10.

Manitoba RCMP warned drivers to use caution on highways, while several in the province have been closed, including:

Eastbound lanes on Highway 1 from Highway 207 (Deacon's Corner) to Highway 12 are closed.

Highway 14 from Highway 32 to Highway 75 is closed.

Highway 428, from Highway 23 to Winkler, is closed.

Highway 245, from Highway 244 to Carman, is closed.

Highway 2 from Highway 100 to Elm Creek has reopened after being closed due to poor driving conditions.

People have shared dramatic images and video to social media, showing cars and semi-trucks tipped over on the road or in the ditch along Highway 1.

Updated highway conditions are available online at Manitoba511.ca.

A number of school divisions in southern Manitoba also closed Thursday due to the weather: