Jeff Stoughton he will be touching down in Winnipeg Thursday after he helped coach Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris to Canada’s first Olympic gold medal in South Korea.

Stoughton’s flight is scheduled to arrive in Winnipeg at around 5:30 p.m. on Air Canada flight 294.

Winnipegger Kaitlyn Lawes will be returning on Monday, Feb. 26, also landing in Winnipeg at around 5:30 p.m.