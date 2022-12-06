Strain on Winnipeg children's hospital has dropped, but officials say concerns remain
An official at the children's hospital in Winnipeg says the number of patients has dropped in recent days, but there are still concerns about the effects of the flu this winter.
Dr. Karen Gripp, the medical director of the hospital's emergency department, says the department is now seeing an average of 146 patients a day, down from an average of 170 in November.
She says Manitoba may be near the peak of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, but flu cases are still rising.
Gripp says the pediatric intensive care unit is still running above pre-pandemic baseline capacity.
She says influenza A numbers are still on an upswing and influenza B has not yet arrived this season.
She is urging everyone eligible for a flu shot to get one.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2022
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Federal Court of Appeal upholds all but one rule on airline compensation
The Federal Court of appeal says it will uphold all but one of the rules that bolster compensation for air passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
Jamaica imposes state of emergency amid sharp criticism
Jamaica's prime minister declared a widespread state of emergency on Tuesday to fight a surge in gang violence on an island with one of the highest murder rates in the region.
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
No legal obligation to bring Canadians home from Syria, federal lawyer tells court
A government lawyer is telling a Federal Court hearing that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms does not obligate Ottawa to repatriate Canadians held in Syrian camps.
Yorkton apartment fire possibly related to arson: RCMP
Emergency crews remained on the scene of an apartment fire in Yorkton, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon that could be connected to arson.
2024 Brier coming to Regina
The 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
Health-care shortages, corrections practices and PST collection highlighted in Sask. auditors report
Health-care shortages, corrections practices and PST collection were among the highlights of the Provincial Auditor of Saskatchewan's final report of 2022.
Saskatoon groups scramble to protect vulnerable from extreme cold
When the weather dips below -30 C you do everything you can to keep people safe, says Central Urban Métis Federation Inc. (CUMFI) President Shirley Isbister.
'If we could just be a little more like him': Bob McGrath remembered for TeleMiracle legacy
Bob McGrath, the actor, musician and children's author known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on "Sesame Street" died at the age of 90 on Sunday.
Regina boy experiences severe complications, cardiac arrest due to RSV
A Regina family wants to raise awareness about Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) after their one-year-old son experienced severe complications due to the illness.
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern Ontario
A 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
Don't call 911 to complain about where neighbours throw snow: police
Timmins is under a fresh new blanket of snow this week and police are issuing a reminder to the public not to call 911 with complaints about how neighbours are managing their snow clearing.
Evidence falls from the sky as Sudbury suspect charged with drug and weapons offences
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 27-year-old woman with trafficking and weapons offences following an incident Monday on Bruce Avenue.
Man killed on Walterdale Bridge while fleeing police was impaired, driving 100 km/h: ASIRT
An Edmonton police officer who drove 119 km/h in downtown Edmonton while chasing Cory Carifelle has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fiery crash that killed the 33-year-old driver.
'He saved a life': Edmonton man recognized for actions on High Level Bridge
An Edmonton man was recently recognized as a hero for saving another man’s life while wearing his toddler on his back.
One person rescued from crane in downtown Toronto
Toronto Fire executed a high-angle rescue after one person barricaded himself inside the cab of a crane near the foot of Yonge Street in downtown Toronto early Tuesday.
GTA school placed under lockdown as police investigate reports of person with knife
A secondary school in Etobicoke has been placed under a lockdown order amid reports of a person with a knife.
Ontario proposal puts wetlands at further risk: auditor, advocates
Half of the wetlands in southern Ontario have never been considered for provincial protection, and new changes planned by the government as part of its housing plan could further put them at risk, the auditor general said in a recent report.
Porch pirate investigation at Calgary condo complex unearths ID forgery lab
The Calgary Police Service has recovered hundreds, if not thousands, of pieces of stolen mail and shuttered an identification forgery lab at a Beltline condo complex.
New hotel at Calgary Stampede will hopefully accompany new arena: Developer
The hotel will be the first on the Stampede grounds and will connect directly to the BMO Centre.
Dozens of charges laid in connection with theft of 14 vehicles
Investigators say the pair targeted rental cars, vehicle repair shops and citizens who left their vehicles unattended in front of their homes.
Quebec tables bill eliminating the requirement to swear oath to King
The requirement for elected members of the Quebec legislature to swear an oath to King Charles III is coming to an end. The Minister of Democratic Institutions, Jean-François Roberge, tabled Bill 4 in the national assembly on Tuesday.
Mental health tips for retail and hospitality workers struggling to get through the holiday season
It's no secret that working with the public can be tough and stressful on a good day. Whether the job is in a restaurant, bar, or retail outlet nearly every employee has experienced some kind of abuse.
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this year
Ottawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
Here's what a handshake symbol on a parking space means
A new symbol is showing up on some parking spaces in Pembroke, Ont.
'Stabbed multiple times by a stranger': Halifax police seek suspect in connection with random stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is looking for help in finding a suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city Friday evening.
N.B. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, slight increase in hospitalizations
New Brunswick is reporting six new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
P.E.I. reports two new COVID-19 deaths, slight rise in hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released by the province Tuesday.
Brantford man charged with attempted murder
A 35-year-old Brantford man has been charged with attempted murder after an assault that sent a 68-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
'This is no way to live': Neighbours raise concerns about Waterloo encampment
Residents in a northeast Waterloo community say a nearby encampment as a point of concern, but city officials admit a solution will take time.
Guinea pig population growing at Guelph Humane Society
The number of guinea pigs at the Guelph Humane Society (GHS) keeps rising now that ten guinea pig pups have been born – a result of the 15 abandoned guinea pigs taken in by GHS in the fall.
Police seize $2.4M in drugs during traffic stop in New Westminster
A recent traffic stop in New Westminster turned into a major drug bust and investigation by police.
Vancouver closer to making drinking alcohol in parks legal year-round – and beaches could be next
The Vancouver Park Board is taking steps to make drinking alcohol in public parks a legal activity all year long – and could soon allow booze at beaches as well.
B.C. should triple minimum number of employer-paid sick days, says labour federation
Legislation currently guarantees B.C. workers five days of employer-paid sick leave, but there are calls to triple that number.
NEW | Health officials declare outbreak of rare but deadly disease among unhoused people on Vancouver Island
Eight cases of Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) have been confirmed in Victoria, Nanaimo and Parksville since late 2021. One case has been fatal, and the disease has spread most rapidly in the past two months, Island Health says.
4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes near Vancouver Island
No tsunami is expected after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off Vancouver Island on Tuesday.
'I was so excited': Dog reunited with family 7 days after falling from cliff on Vancouver Island
A beloved pet that went missing in the Highlands area of Vancouver Island was found seven days later by an army of volunteers.