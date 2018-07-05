A man and a woman are safe after their sailboat became stranded on Lake Winnipeg near the community of Manigotagan, Man. early Thursday morning, prompting a rescue operation involving RCMP, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Manigotagan Fire Department.

Manigotagan is 187 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

RCMP said officers received a dispatch from one of the boaters, a 53-year-old woman from the R.M. of Gimli, that she was stranded on Lake Winnipeg near Black Island aboard a sailboat and couldn’t reach shore.

The Mounties said a Hercules aircraft and Canadian Coast Guard boat were involved. Calls into the Coast Guard weren’t immediately returned.

According to the RCMP the sailboat was located in the Manigotagan River in a shallow, rocky area.

It was shallow enough for Powerview RCMP officers to walk out at around 3:20 Thursday morning to bring the boaters to safety, a spokesperson said.

The owner of the local hotel in Manigotagan said the boaters spent the night in one of her rooms.

“They’re sleeping,” Wood ‘N Bell owner Helen Thomas said Thursday morning. “It was a long night for them.”

“They were a little bit shaken up by the time RCMP got them to the hotel.”

It’s not clear exactly how the boaters became stranded, but people living in Manigotagan said winds were heavy at the time.

RCMP said everyone is safe and there were no injuries.