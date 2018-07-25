A new weather stream with a decidedly old look is bringing back memories for many Manitobans on Facebook.

Brandon Martel and Craig Midwinter have launched the "Weather Channel Winnipeg” page, a recreation of the old Environment Canada weather channel familiar to generations of Manitobans.

“Everyone who is of a certain age and is from Winnipeg has some sort of experience with it being burnt into a TV set,” said Midwinter, adding that the idea came to him while the two coworkers were brainstorming ideas for a routine professional development activity.

“Every few months we do what’s called a ‘hack day,’” he said, explaining that he works as a back-end web developer and Martel as a front-end web developer for Pepper, a Berlin-based company with a Winnipeg office.

On hack days employees come up with a fun independent project that allows them to gain new skills, and Midwinter said the weather channel idea “just kind of came to me.”

“I just remember that it was always something that was always sort of on when going to the grandparent’s house, and it seems like that’s a memory that kind of a lot of people have,” he said.

Midwinter said the stream automatically pulls from a feed of weather data from Environment Canada, with weather information for Winnipeg updated every minute, and other cities at slightly longer intervals.

He said he actually only meant to test the stream on his personal Facebook account Tuesday night but hadn’t made the post private. Then, the number of shares began to rise.

“We decided to just put it out, since people were sharing and having fun with it.”

Midwinter said he’s seen strong responses and people sharing memories of their childhoods, and is also pleased with how the stream forces people to get information in a different way than is typical in 2018.

“We’re so used to looking things up and instantly getting it, and this sort of slow trickle of information, and passively consuming it is an experience in itself that is kind of nostalgic.”

Midwinter says while the stream was created just for fun, it’s possible they may explore placing ads in the scroll at the bottom at some point.

He said people will see bugs in the stream worked out in the near future, and can expect another dose of the past in the holiday season when the stream will pipe in holiday music.