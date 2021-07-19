Advertisement
Street light knocked down in two-car crash in Downtown Winnipeg
Published Monday, July 19, 2021 9:26AM CST
Source: Diane Kashton
WINNIPEG -- A two-car crash on Monday morning in Winnipeg knocked down a street light in the city’s Downtown area.
The collision took place just after 7 a.m. at Memorial Boulevard and York Avenue. No one was hurt, and police were on scene for traffic control.
There is no word yet on what may have caused this collision.
This is a developing story. More details to come.