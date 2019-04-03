

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg street could soon be renamed in honour of a young boy who was hit and killed by a vehicle.

On Monday the Riel community committee is set to discuss a recommendation to designate a portion of Varennes Avenue west of St. Anne's Road with the honourary name: "Surafiel Way."

Eight-year-old Surafiel Tesfamariam was killed near the corner of Varennes and St. Anne's in February of 2018 while crossing the road as he walked to school.

In a letter to the city, his parents have requested the street be renamed as a memorial for their son.

His mother says Surafiel represents the joy of the city, along with the diversity and love for its beauty and citizens.

The public service recommends St. Vital Ward councillor Brian Mayes pay for the signage costs.

If approved, the street would carry the new name for up to 10 years.