

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The 13,000 Winnipeg Jets fans showing out on a Sunday afternoon on the May long weekend to the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party helped solidify the city’s passion for their beloved team.

The party didn’t end on a high note as the Jets were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Golden Knights, but Jets fans showed humility in losing.

Despite many believing Jets’ fans might dive into chaos if they were eliminated, Winnipeg Police Service reported no additional uptake in activity.

Jets’ games which were broadcasted across North America showcased the city as a die-hard hockey city.

“We've seen Winnipeg be placed on a North America-wide stage as a result of these street parties,” said a spokespersonwith Economic Development Winnipegin an email. “With a spotlight on us, we've risen up and shown how charismatic, energetic and passionate Winnipeg is.”

Economic Development Winnipeg saidthat the attitude displayed by Jets’ fans has changed the previous misconceptions and negative bias cast upon the city.

As the Jets were the only Canadian team to make it past the first round in the playoffs, they reaped the added engagement from hockey-crazed fans.

“We're going to see dividends for our city from this playoff run for years,” said a spokesperson. “It's going to be easier for EDW to sell our city to outside companies now, because we can show them what a great place Winnipeg is to live, work and play.”

With the city receiving so much attention for its hockey team, this could have more people considering Winnipeg as a destination.

“We're not a well-kept secret anymore; people are talking about Winnipeg in a positive way. That's good for all of us.”