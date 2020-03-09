WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers can expect some traffic snarls this morning, as fire crews remain on scene at two overnight fires.

At around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, crews were called to the area of Stafford Street and Grosvenor Aveneue to fight a house fire.

The city says Stafford Street is completely closed this morning from Yale to Dorchester Avenues for north and southbound traffic.

Several other streets in that area are still closed as of this morning, making the commute through Crescentwood particularly challenging.

Also this morning, firefighters are on the scene on Oakview Avenue in the Rossmere neighbourhood where a house in the 200 block caught fire. That alarm was first turned in around 3:45 a.m. Monday morning.

This is a developing story, more details to come.