Stretch of Arlington to be closed for at least 2 weeks

    It's the second time the stretch of Arlington has been closed this week. On Wednesday, the lane was shut down due to emergency water main break repairs. It reopened to traffic early Thursday morning. (Source: Daniel Timmerman, CTV News)

    A section of one of the West End's busiest roadways will be closed for a few weeks.

    The City of Winnipeg said Northbound Arlington Street from Wellington Avenue to Notre Dame Avenue is now closed until at least January 20.

    "Please plan ahead and use alternate routes when traveling north," said a post on X from the city's traffic management centre.

    It’s the second time the stretch of Arlington has been closed this week. On Wednesday, the lane was shut down due to emergency water main break repairs. It reopened to traffic early Thursday morning.

    The Arlington Bridge has been closed to traffic since November, disrupting commutes in the area. There's no word on when it will re-open.

