Stretch of Dugald Road to close to traffic Thursday and Friday
The closure begins at 9 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last until Friday at 10 p.m. (File image.)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 4:50PM CST
Dugald Road will close to traffic between Plessis Avenue and Ravenhurst Street to allow for work on a water main the City of Winnipeg said is urgent.
The city said the work is only expected to disrupt water service for a single property, a business that has been provided a temporary water tank. Anyone else who may have service disrupted will be contacted directly, the city said.
Transit service will be re-routed in the residential area south of Dugald Road.