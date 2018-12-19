

CTV Winnipeg





Dugald Road will close to traffic between Plessis Avenue and Ravenhurst Street to allow for work on a water main the City of Winnipeg said is urgent.

The closure begins at 9 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last until Friday at 10 p.m.

The city said the work is only expected to disrupt water service for a single property, a business that has been provided a temporary water tank. Anyone else who may have service disrupted will be contacted directly, the city said.

Transit service will be re-routed in the residential area south of Dugald Road.