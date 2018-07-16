Featured
Stretch of Graham to be closed for next two years
(File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 7:15AM CST
A stretch of Graham Avenue will be closed for the next two years beginning on Monday.
Graham between Main Street and Fort Street will be closed off to traffic until July 2020, but it will remain open for transit services.
According to the City of Winnipeg pedestrians will have access on the south side of the street.
The reason for the road closure is a tower construction project being built on Main Street.