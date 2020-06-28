Advertisement
Stretch of Highway 1A closed after crash
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 2:37PM CST Last Updated Sunday, June 28, 2020 4:23PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A stretch of the highway near Portage la Prairie was closed Sunday afternoon due to a car crash. The highway has since reopened.
The incident happened approximately 0.5 kilometres west of the junction of the Highway 1A.
RCMP said a single Ford Explorer lost control and spun into the ditch. The driver was not injured.