WINNIPEG -- A stretch of Kenaston Boulevard is slated to close for a full weekend for railway crossing reconstruction.

The city said Kenaston will be shut down between Lowson Crescent and Rothwell Road from 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The road will be closed in both directions during this time.

The city is advising drivers to use an alternate route during the closure, such as Waverley Street or Pembina Highway.