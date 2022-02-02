Stretch of Portage Avenue remains closed due to fire; building could collapse
A stretch of Portage Avenue remains closed due to a fire at a commercial building on Langside Street.
Firefighters were called to the two-storey structure at around 9:30 this morning.
WFPS assistant chief Scott Wilkinson said crews arrived to heavy fire in one part of the building and launched a defensive attack immediately due to the nature of the blaze.
Wilkinson said they do not believe anyone was in the building when the fire started, but added crews haven’t been able to enter because of conditions.
The first floor of the building is home to four storefronts including a donut shop and the West End Biz headquarters. Wilkinson believes the second level appears to be vacant.
He said it appears the building will be a complete loss, and could collapse because of the damage sustained.
“We have pulled crews back and allowed a ‘collapse zone’ because we have seen signs from the fire damage that we could be looking at a collapse at some time,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson said fighting the fire has been challenging because of weather conditions and another significant blaze on Pritchard Avenue.
He said freezing lines and hoses, as well as crew rotations have created issues for the approximately 12 units on scene.
Crews are trying to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.
“Our focus right now is to try and stop the fire enough to prevent extension to the buildings to the east,” Wilkinson said.
The University of Winnipeg’s Prairie Climate Centre across the street hasn’t been evacuated because of wind direction.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Wilkinson said the only reported injury happened when a firefighter slipped and fell.
Thick smoke continues to fill the downtown area this afternoon as crews fight the blaze.
The major thoroughfare is closed from Langside Street to Sherbrook Street and rerouting is in effect. Wilkinson said it will remain closed for “some time yet” and believes crews will be on scene for several hours.
The public is asked to follow the direction of police.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.
Core group of protesters remains in Ottawa amid growing calls to remove the convoy
Parts of Ottawa's downtown core remain inaccessible to the public as a scaled-down, core group of truck convoy protesters continue to occupy the areas surrounding Parliament Hill. A statement issued by the convoy's organizers Wednesday said they plan to remain 'for as long as it takes.'
LIVE AT 2 P.M. | Ottawa police arrest third person in 'Freedom Convoy' protests as truckers vow to stay
Organizers of the protest, which has been going since Friday, say they plan to stay "as long as it takes for freedom to be restored."
Hundreds of air travellers using special code to avoid Canadian no-fly list snags
More than 850 people have been assigned a special number to help avoid being inadvertently ensnared by Canada's no-fly list.
U.K. scrambles jets to intercept 4 Russian military planes
Britain's Royal Air Force said Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom.
Kingston, Ont. girl, 10, dies after being hit by truck outside school
Kingston Police say a 10-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a Chevy Silverado outside of her school.
'The View' presses on with a simple 'OK' on Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg's colleagues on 'The View' had virtually nothing to say about her two-week suspension for her comments on Jews and the Holocaust.
Robots, police, and PCR tests: What it's like for journalists in Beijing
As thousands of travellers arrive in Beijing ahead of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, athletes, media and other foreign officials are getting a sense of the restrictions and COVID-19 protocols.
Winter storm alerts for Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes: Environment Canada
Five different provinces are about to get hit with a multi-day winter storm this week, with some areas expected to see up to 30 centimetres of snow.
Regina
-
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.
-
'Disoriented' man reported missing in blizzard after tractor stuck in snow: RCMP
Weyburn RCMP is searching for a man who went missing on Monday night, after he reportedly became disoriented during a blizzard near Tribune, Sask.
-
Head of Sask. Medical Association 'alarmed' by Premier Scott Moe's vaccine comments
The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) says doctors are "disappointed" by Premier Scott Moe's recent statements about COVID-19 vaccines and his tentative plans to relax public health measures.
Saskatoon
-
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse fires 5 senior staff, says change won't affect services
Less than a month after its executive director was placed on leave, five members of the senior leadership team at Lighthouse Supported Living have been let go.
-
Extra Foods in Saskatoon's Broadway neighbourhood set to close
A grocery store which serves one of Saskatoon's core neighbourhoods is set to close.
Northern Ontario
-
Passenger ejected from vehicle in Sudbury crash on Hwy. 17 charged
It was a close call for a passenger who was ejected from a vehicle after it slid off Highway 17 in Lively and hit a rock-cut Tuesday.
-
Sudbury investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in city's south end
Sudbury police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in city's south end Tuesday.
-
Elliot Lake raid nets drugs, stolen tools, ammunition – and fish fillets
A 40-year-old suspect is facing numerous charges following a police raid of a shop on Kilborn Way in Elliot Lake early Monday evening.
Edmonton
-
Red Deer hospital on surgical diversion, patients being diverted to Edmonton, Calgary
AHS implemented the surgical diversion at 9 p.m. on Jan. 31. It says emergency life or limb cases as well as patients already admitted will not be diverted.
-
5 charged, $1.6M worth of drugs seized after 18-month police investigation across Western Canada
More than $1.6 million worth of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine has been seized and five people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation by police in Alberta dubbed Project Motor.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's known COVID-19 active case count has fallen from 67,000 to some 35,000 in two weeks, leading officials to say on Tuesday this wave may be plateauing.
Toronto
-
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.
-
Girl, 14, dead after being found with gunshot wound in stairwell of Mississauga, Ont. apartment
A 14-year-old girl is dead after she was found in the stairwell of a Mississauga, Ont. apartment building with a gunshot wound, police say.
-
Tenants of Toronto apartment that burned to the ground say no actions were taken after fire violations found days prior
The displaced tenants of a Toronto apartment building damaged in a four-alarm fire earlier this month are angry after they say they're unaware of any actions taken following a city inspection that identified 12 fire violations four days before the blaze.
Calgary
-
Kenney expects to relax COVID-19 measures this month as hospitalizations 'plateau'
Alberta's premier said he expects to relax COVID-19 restrictions in February as the chief medical officer of health said hospitalizations are plateauing.
-
Groundhog Day in Alberta: Balzac Billy predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Albertans will see six more weeks of winter if prairie prognosticator Balzac Billy is to be believed.
-
5 charged, $1.6M worth of drugs seized after 18-month police investigation across Western Canada
More than $1.6 million worth of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine has been seized and five people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation by police in Alberta dubbed Project Motor.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by more than 100; 50 new deaths reported
Quebec has recorded 50 new deaths due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, with other indicators continuing to drop, showing the Omicron wave is still decreasing.
-
Number of Quebec children hospitalized with COVID-19 not dropping, unlike other age groups: health officials
Hospitalizations are dropping among every age group of Quebecers except children under 10, say health officials.
-
Haven't gotten a COVID-19 rapid test kit yet? Now's your chance
Anyone struggling to find a rapid test will be able to make an appointment online to make sure they get a free COVID-19 screening test kit.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
LIVE AT 2 P.M. | Ottawa police arrest third person in 'Freedom Convoy' protests as truckers vow to stay
Organizers of the protest, which has been going since Friday, say they plan to stay "as long as it takes for freedom to be restored."
-
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll reaches 700
Ottawa Public Health says six more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic's death toll to 700 residents.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, slight rise in hospitalizations
New Brunswick health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
N.S. government kills electric utility's bid to impose 'net-metering' charge on solar
The Nova Scotia government has scuttled a bid by the province's private electric utility to charge fees to customers who sell renewable power back to the electricity grid.
-
N.B. man wanted on drug, weapons charges may be armed and dangerous: RCMP
Police say five arrest warrants have been issued for 27-year-old Alain Simplice Bweso of Moncton, who is wanted for several weapons and drug-related offences.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports fewer than 3,000 people in hospital with COVID-19, 72 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting that fewer than 3,000 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as the province records 72 more COVID-19 deaths.
-
Winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect across southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings throughout most of southwestern Ontario, as a prolonged system tracks toward the province.
-
Snow day: Today's closures and cancellations
As a winter storm expects to bring upwards of 30 cm of snow to some parts of southern Ontario by Thursday morning, local school boards are adjusting their learning plan.
Vancouver
-
4 climbers rescued by helicopter after small avalanche in B.C. park
Four climbers were rescued by helicopter from a B.C. park this week after a small avalanche moved near their campsite.
-
Vancouver real estate: January home sales slow as supply dwindled, board says
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says January home sales slowed from a record-setting pace last year as the number of properties available dropped.
-
B.C. weather: Here's how much it's expected to snow in Metro Vancouver
Snow is back in the forecasts for parts of the British Columbia on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Island Health declares 2 new COVID outbreaks, 3 others declared over
Two new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island, while three others are now considered over, Island Health announced Tuesday evening.
-
Victoria family on brink of homelessness as rental market tightens
Skyrocketing housing prices and a lack of affordable rentals in Victoria have forced families like this one to find temporary shelter wherever they can.
-
Conservative caucus removes O'Toole as leader
The Conservative caucus has voted to remove Erin O'Toole as the party’s leader. The majority of caucus voted Wednesday to replace O'Toole as the leader of the party, in a secret ballot.