Stretch of Portage Avenue remains closed due to fire; building could collapse

Winnipeg -

A stretch of Portage Avenue remains closed due to a fire at a commercial building on Langside Street.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey structure at around 9:30 this morning.

WFPS assistant chief Scott Wilkinson said crews arrived to heavy fire in one part of the building and launched a defensive attack immediately due to the nature of the blaze.

Wilkinson said they do not believe anyone was in the building when the fire started, but added crews haven’t been able to enter because of conditions.

The first floor of the building is home to four storefronts including a donut shop and the West End Biz headquarters. Wilkinson believes the second level appears to be vacant.

He said it appears the building will be a complete loss, and could collapse because of the damage sustained.

“We have pulled crews back and allowed a ‘collapse zone’ because we have seen signs from the fire damage that we could be looking at a collapse at some time,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said fighting the fire has been challenging because of weather conditions and another significant blaze on Pritchard Avenue.

He said freezing lines and hoses, as well as crew rotations have created issues for the approximately 12 units on scene.

Crews are trying to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

“Our focus right now is to try and stop the fire enough to prevent extension to the buildings to the east,” Wilkinson said.

The University of Winnipeg’s Prairie Climate Centre across the street hasn’t been evacuated because of wind direction.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Wilkinson said the only reported injury happened when a firefighter slipped and fell.

Thick smoke continues to fill the downtown area this afternoon as crews fight the blaze.

The major thoroughfare is closed from Langside Street to Sherbrook Street and rerouting is in effect. Wilkinson said it will remain closed for “some time yet” and believes crews will be on scene for several hours.

The public is asked to follow the direction of police.