A section of Regent Avenue West will be closed over the weekend for rail crossing repairs.

The road will be closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic between Peguis Street and Starlight Drive from Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 11 p.m.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the street.

The city recommends drivers plan for extra time and use other routes in this area.