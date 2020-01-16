WINNIPEG -- St. Mary Ave., between Osborne St. North and Colony St. will close Thursday evening at 6 p.m.

The closure is in effect until late Sunday night, Jan. 19. The city of Winnipeg says the closure is being done to allow for removal of a tower crane.

Pedestrian access will be maintained and motorists are encouraged to choose alternate routes during the period.

Transit re-routing information is available via 311 and the city’s transit website.