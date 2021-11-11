Stretch of Trans Canada closes for second time due to winter weather
The Trans Canada Highway is closed at the Ontario border due poor winter driving conditions. (Source: Ontario government traffic camera)
WINNIPEG -
For the second time Thursday, a stretch of the Trans Canada Highway has closed down.
The province said Highway 1 has been shut down from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border. The closure due to poor winter driving conditions.
The road was closed early Thursday afternoon for a few hours before being reopened.
There is no timeline for when the highway will once again reopen.
CTV News will provide more details when they are available.