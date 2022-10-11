Strike still possible for City of Winnipeg employees following tentative deal confusion

A CUPE Local 500 flag outside of strike headquarters in Winnipeg on Oct. 6, 2022. (Source: Ken Gabel/CTV News) A CUPE Local 500 flag outside of strike headquarters in Winnipeg on Oct. 6, 2022. (Source: Ken Gabel/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier

It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.

Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you

With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island