The RCMP is reminding people to lock their garages after two snowmobiles were stolen from the La Salle area.

Police received calls from three different homeowners in the community regarding similar incidents on Thursday.

The Mounties said the first call came in at 4:15 a.m., from a homeowner who heard noises coming from his garage. Police said he went to check things out and found a male trying to steal a snowmobile, who ran away to a white pickup truck with four males in it.

Police said they heard from the other homeowners later that morning, and the first told them it appeared his sled trailer and garage door had been tampered with, but nothing was stolen.

The other homeowner reported two missing snowmobiles and a damaged garage door.

Police advise people to store sleds in locked trailers or garages, and ask anyone with information contact RCMP or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.