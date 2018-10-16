

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Selkirk RCMP took a 17-year-old student into custody at Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary School after he was found with a firearm and ammunition.

Police were called to school around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16 with reports of a student carrying around the weapon in a backpack.

The school went into lockdown, and police took the student into custody.

No one was injured during the incident and the lockdown has been lifted.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.