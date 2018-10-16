One day after a Selkirk, Man. student was found with a firearm and ammunition at school, the school division is praising officials for their quick response.

Lord Selkirk School Division superintendent Michele Polinuk tells CTV News the vice principal was alerted about the student.

“It was a great response by students and staff,” she said in a phone call Wednesday morning.

Polinuk said within about 20 minutes of the lockdown being lifted an electronic note about the incident was sent to parents via email and phone, depending on the type of contact information they had on file.

She said the school was in lockdown for about 10 minutes, until police arrived.

Officers were initially called to school around 11 a.m. with reports of a student carrying around the weapon in a backpack.

During the lockdown, several students received a post on Snapchat showing a concerned girl in the hallway next to two RCMP officers with guns drawn.

“At first it just went ‘ding’, and then it went ‘code red, this is not a drill, code red this is not a drill’, and that's when all the EAs started shutting the door," said student Trinity Richardson, referring to the action taken by educational assistants.

“And they locked the door and turned off the lights and we were sitting at a table and we were on our phones trying to get what was going on,” said student Ava Fontaine Wood.

On Tuesday, Selkirk RCMP took a 17-year-old student into custody at Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary School after he was found with a firearm and ammunition.

RCMP said the student had been located in a classroom and immediately surrendered to officers when they entered.

No one was injured during the incident and the lockdown was lifted.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said the firearm was a modified shotgun with the barrel length cut. The ammunition had not been loaded into the gun.

Police are still investigating the motive.

A 17-year-old from Selkirk has been charged with possession of a weapon for a danerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthprized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

He is in custody.

Weapons incidents in Lord Selkirk School Division

Information provided to CTV News from the Lord Selkirk School Division shows in the past 12 months, there have been a total of eight knife possessions-- two involved threatening a student, one an assault, another a student injury.

A pellet pistol was also brought to a school in exchange for a vape.

In two other incidents, scissors in an elementary school, and a golf club were used to threaten.

Superintendent Michele Polinuk said Tuesday’s scare is the most serious weapon-related incident in several years and the division has policies to keep students safe.

"Safety is paramount, and we try to do what we can to control. What we can control we practice and that is our drills," Polinuk said.