A spring cleaning crew armed with pickers, garbage bags and gloves set out Thursday morning to make a difference in their community ahead of Earth Day.

The second annual community cleanup was organized by CAA Manitoba and included kids from Clifton school, staff from a nearby bank and other local businesses.

“Our business is on the street, and it’s just part of our responsibility to make sure that we’re keeping Winnipeg clean and safe for our members and also for the folks who just live and work in this area,” said Erika Miller of CAA Manitoba.

Cleanup crews focused on the area of Omand’s Creek and worked in teams to do their part in removing garbage that accumulated over the winter months.

“We’re picking up as much garbage as possible and our goal is hopefully fifty bags of garbage, I think we might actually exceed it,” said Miller.

The students from the school safety patrol team were practicing ways of setting a positive example in caring the community.

Cleanup crews were scheduled to be working in the area throughout the morning.