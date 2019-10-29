WINNIPEG -- Students at Red River College may soon be included in a post-secondary discounted transit pass, after a new report recommends adding the college to the U-Pass program.

The report also recommends adding four new busses to Winnipeg Transit’s fleet.

The City of Winnipeg has been negotiating a new U-Pass deal with student associations at the University of Winnipeg and University of Manitoba and, for the first time, Red River College. The current pass, which offers students at the U of M and U of W a discounted fare of $136.25 per term, is set to expire at the end of May.

This opens the door for students at Red River College to be included in the program.

“Providing a U-Pass program to the universities, but not approving the same opportunity for students at Red River College would be difficult to justify,” reads the report from the Winnipeg public service, which will be submitted to the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works on Nov. 4.

The report estimates about 5,350 Red River College students would be included in the program. The cost to accommodate the extra students is estimated to be over $1.4 million, plus another $2.7 million to purchase four new busses, and employ additional Winnipeg Transit staff – a total cost of $4.1 million.

The report said these costs would be offset by extra revenue created by a proposed rate increase, as well as an existing cost-sharing agreement with the federal government.

The report recommends a new deal be struck with the three post-secondary institutions.

The deal would last from Sept. 1, 2020, to May 31, 2024. The proposed pass would cost $160.75 per term, and increase annually by the rate of inflation. This is equal to a 61 per cent discount on the full monthly fare.

New boundaries would allow students living outside the city limits or the Perimeter Highway, the opportunity to opt out of the program. Students living in Winnipeg would have to participate.

The report also recommends introducing a 14-day, rolling, post-secondary pass, which will give a 20 per cent discount off the full fare.

While there may be a hefty price tag, the public service said the program would impact the city for the better.

“Benefits to the city include growing transit ridership among students and achieving lifelong transit users as a result as well as encouraging mode shift and the related positive impact on environmental factors,” it said.