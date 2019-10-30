The University of Manitoba’s student union is not happy with a proposed hike to the Winnipeg Transit U-Pass, after the city recommended increasing the program’s cost.

On Wednesday morning, the U of M Student Union said students can’t afford further cost increases to their U-Pass.

The City of Winnipeg has been renegotiating its U-Pass deal with the U of M, the U of W, and for the first time, Red River College.

The current U-Pass deal allows students to take public transit for only $136.25 per term – a discount of 66 per cent off the full fare. This deal expires at the end of May 2020.

A report from the Winnipeg public service is recommending Red River College be included in the new deal, which the city said adds over 5,000 new students to the program and will require four new busses to the be added to Winnipeg Transit’s fleet.

To help cover costs, the public service is suggesting the city raise the cost of the U-Pass to $160.75 per term, a discount of 61 per cent.

“At a time when the costs of tuition, course materials and student debt are rising, students cannot afford further cost increases,” the student union said in a news release. “UMSU understands the City of Winnipeg’s budgetary constraints and supports the inclusion of RRC – however an increase of this magnitude threatens the existence of the highly successful program that has increased student transit ridership by 25 per cent.”

The student union said it had presented the city with an alternative plan to increase revenue and ridership, by expanding the U-Pass program to include the summer term, allowing students to use the pass from May 1 to Aug. 31. The current program runs from Sept. 1 to April 30.

The public service doesn’t recommend this, saying the number of students eligible for the summer pass is relatively low, and the program would require additional service costs.

The student union assured its students there would be no cost increase without a referendum of the student body.

“UMSU remains committed to supporting the goals of sustainability, affordability and accessibility outlined in the U-Pass contract, as well as our bylaws, and asks the City to do the same,” it said.