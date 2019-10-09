

Simon Stones, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Students from across North America gathered Wednesday at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights for a Youth Nuclear Peace Summit.

This student-led three-day workshop aims to produce a nuclear disarmament treaty which they hope to present to the United Nations in 2020.

Eight schools, including seven from Manitoba and one from California, have spent the last year researching the topic and will be presenting their findings to their peers.

The summit gives students from various backgrounds a platform to voice their concerns and help shape their future.

“This is a chance that we have to really show the world that we can make a difference and that we have a voice. This is something we can actually put forth and we can leave a mark on the world, we can leave our legacy,” said Shiven Srivastava, a grade 10 student at Vincent Massey Collegiate.

The summit wraps up on Friday.